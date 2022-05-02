Crime Watch Video: Newport Police Seek Two Who Stole Street Partition

The Newport Police Department is searching for two “females” (Their word, not mine. While they appear female, in no way am I falling into this trap by assuming their gender) accused of tampering with and stealing a street partition on Brewer Street late Friday night/early Saturday morning.

If anyone recognizes Thelma or Louise please contact Detective Jason Thurston @ 401-845-5766 or jthurston@cityofnewport.com.





