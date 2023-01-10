Senator Lou DiPalma to chair Senate Finance Committee

Sen. Louis P. DiPalma will serve as chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance for the 2023-2024 legislative session, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio has announced.

Sen. DiPalma, a Democrat who represents District 12 in Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, and Tiverton, has served in the Senate since 2009. During the 2021-22 legislative session, he served as chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics & Oversight, as well as first vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance and a member of the Senate Committee on Education.

A Middletown resident and former member of that community’s Town Council, Sen. DiPalma works as a chief engineer for Raytheon. In the Senate, he has been a champion for government accountability, strengthening Rhode Island’s clinical and social services system, and improving education.

“Reviewing and approving a state budget is the single most important task facing the General Assembly each year, and I am deeply honored to help lead this work as chairman of the Senate’s Committee on Finance. As chairman of the Oversight Committee, I have worked with my colleagues to address serious issues facing our state and ensure our government is meeting its obligations to Rhode Islanders. As we prepare to begin the 2024 budget process, we must focus on critical investments and areas of need, remain responsible stewards of public funds, and preserve our state’s long-term fiscal health,” Sen. DiPalma said.

“Senator DiPalma is an exceptional legislator with a tireless work ethic and an unyielding commitment to serving the public interest. His outstanding leadership of the Oversight Committee, and his strong record of service on the Finance Committee, make him the right choice to lead this crucial panel in the session ahead. As the possibility of a recession looms, I trust Senator DiPalma to be a strong advocate for both the Senate’s budget priorities and the taxpayers of the state of Rhode Island,” President Ruggerio said.

