Senator Reed Delivers $2M for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern RI Expansion & Renovation

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island (BGCNRI) continues making progress on its new state-of-the-art Woonsocket clubhouse. The new facility, located at 600 Social Street, opened last month to welcome young people for sports and recreation, education, the arts, technology, and health and wellness activities in a portion of the new building that has been completed.

Today, U.S. Senator Jack Reed visited BGNRI’s Woonsocket campus to tour the new facility and deliver a new $2 million earmark to help advance the next phase of renovations on the 34,000 square-foot facility, which formerly served as the home of the Woonsocket Health & Racquetball Club. The club is in the midst of a large-scale renovation and expansion and Senator Reed and Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt toured the newly completed facilities as well as areas that are part of future renovations.

When it is completed, the new and improved facilities will encompass three times the size of the old Woonsocket Clubhouse location, which was housed in the former Kendrick Avenue School, an approximately 120-year-old schoolhouse off nearby Cumberland Street.

The new Social Street location will allow BGCNRI to serve more than 500 richly diverse children and youth daily and allow the organization to expand its programs in the new and larger space, which will include an area for indoor basketball, a learning kitchen, and a larger teen space with its own entrance.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island currently encompasses facilities in both Woonsocket and Cumberland-Lincoln and serves over 4,000 youths, providing them with safe places to go after school with mentors, healthy meals, and enriching programs.

BGCNRI closed on the Social Street property in January of 2020 and moved in to the current portion of the building on January 3, 2023.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $6.5 million and will continue in phases.

“This is a place where every kid is welcome and no child should be turned away because of lack of space. Every dollar invested in the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island makes a meaningful difference in the lives of these children and our community. I am proud to support the renovation and expansion of this new facility that will offer young people new amenities and more opportunities for growth and development,” said Senator Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, who secured the $2 million earmark for BGCNRI in the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations law that was signed by President Biden on January 4, 2023.

“Senator Reed is a true champion of our youth; on behalf of our members, their families and this great community of Woonsocket, we want to thank him for securing this $2M earmark for BGCNRI. The impact that these funds will have, will last generations, and are immeasurable. When completed, this new Woonsocket Clubhouse will become a community hub for all,” said BGCNRI President & CEO Gary Rebelo.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!