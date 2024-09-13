Sharpen Your Arrows: Rhode Island’s Deer Archery Season Set to Open

Rhode Island’s hunters, grab your bows – deer archery season is right around the corner! The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding everyone to mark their calendars as deer archery kicks off across the state in the coming weeks. Divided into four Deer Management Zones (DMZs), the season officially begins Sunday, September 15 for DMZ 1, Tuesday, October 1 for DMZ 2, and Thursday, October 17 for DMZ 4. Bag limits and season dates vary by zone, so be sure to check out the 2024-25 Hunting and Trapping Regulation Guide available online.

White-tailed deer are practically Rhode Island residents at this point, and the DEM knows how to keep them in check. With crop-destroying deer and dangerous collisions on the rise, the state’s well-regulated hunting program is a proven solution to manage the growing population. The DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife runs a top-tier deer program, giving hunters plenty of opportunities to bag a buck, with liberal limits and loads of public land access. And let’s be real – deer season is not just about keeping Bambi in line. It’s about tradition, camaraderie, and of course, stocking up on locally sourced venison. According to surveys, most hunters are in it for the meat, not the trophies.

But before you head out, make sure you’re following the rules. Hunter safety is no joke. DEM’s Hunter Education Program has trained over 40,000 safe and ethical hunters, which has dramatically reduced accidents in the field. If you’re gearing up for archery season, you’ll need to complete a hunter education class and, in some areas, prove your archery skills every two years.

And don’t forget your fluorescent orange gear – except for archers. From September 14 to February 28, anyone out on public hunting lands needs to sport 200 square inches of daylight fluorescent orange. It’s not just about blending in with the fall foliage – it’s about staying safe.

In case you need another reason to stay alert, the DEM warns that mosquito-borne diseases like Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile Virus (WNV) are on the rise. While the risk from handling deer is minimal, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Protect yourself from bites and follow proper safety protocols when dressing your harvest.

Hunters also play a crucial role in conservation. Your license fees and the purchase of firearms and ammunition help fund wildlife restoration programs, with Rhode Island raking in over $7 million in 2023 alone.

