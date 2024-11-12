Discover Nature this Winter: Rhode Island DEM Unveils Exciting New Outdoor and Wildlife Activities

The Rhode Island DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife is set to bring Rhode Islanders closer to nature this winter with a lineup of exciting programs. From hands-on wildlife tracking to cooking with wild game, the offerings provide something for everyone, including families and individuals of all ages.

Wildlife Outreach Program Highlights

Wild Winter Tracking – Immerse yourself in Rhode Island’s wilderness with a guided walk to track local wildlife in Arcadia Management Area. Attendees will learn about local mammals and tracking techniques. This program is free and family-friendly but requires registration at https://forms.office.com/g/9A8d9BFQYy.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025

Time: 10 AM – 12 PM

Location: DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife Outdoor Education Office, Exeter

Coexisting with Coyotes – Gain insight into the behavior and ecological role of coyotes. This event, geared towards adults, is designed to foster understanding of coyote behavior and conflict mitigation. Register at https://forms.office.com/g/aPKn9G0hy3.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025

Time: 6:30 – 7:30 PM

Location: Kingston Free Library

Birdwatching at Beavertail – Enjoy a winter birdwatching experience on Rhode Island’s coast. Binoculars will be available for this free event, but registration is required at https://forms.office.com/g/yfUegkm2Pq.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025

Time: 10:00 – 11:30 AM

Location: Beavertail State Park, Jamestown

Fantastic Fishers – Dive into the world of Rhode Island’s fisher populations with insights from Dr. Laken Ganoe’s research. This online session is free, but pre-registration is required for Zoom access. For more information, contact Paul Dolan at rircd2283@gmail.com.

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025

Time: 6:00 – 7:30 PM

Location: Zoom

Hunter Education Program

Firearms 101 – New to firearms? Join DEM’s Hunter Education team for an introduction to firearm basics, from safety practices to types of ammunition. Register at https://forms.gle/7TuPZ5Ae4NKDjH3T6.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025

Time: 9 AM to 1 PM

Location: DFW Outdoor Education Office, Exeter

Wild Game Cooking Class – Get creative in the kitchen with wild game! This cooking class, led by an experienced chef, covers preparation techniques for dishes like venison and duck. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged at https://forms.gle/FSAXDS7saVreT2a3.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025

Time: 9 AM – 2 PM

Location: Ashaway Sportsmans Club

Aquatic Resource Education Program

Annual Fly Tying – Whether new to fly fishing or a seasoned angler, this course offers fly-tying skills for freshwater and saltwater. Families are welcome. More details and registration are available at https://dem.ri.gov/natural-resources-bureau/fish-wildlife/outreach-education/aquatic-resource-education-program.

Dates: Thursdays from Nov. 14 – Dec. 19, 2024

Time: 6:30 – 8:30 PM

Location: North Kingstown Community Center

Project WILD and Project WET Facilitator Trainings – For environmental educators, these workshops provide curriculum and training on engaging students with the outdoors. Both workshops are free, and lunch is provided. Register at https://forms.gle/dy6mPcakQhxBTWpz8.

Project WILD Dates: Monday, Dec. 2 & Friday, Dec. 6, 2024

Project WET Dates: Wednesday, Dec. 4 & Friday, Dec. 6, 2024

Time: 8:30 AM – 3 PM

Location: DFW Outdoor Education Office, Exeter

With these programs, Rhode Islanders have ample opportunity to experience the state’s natural beauty this winter. Visit the Rhode Island DEM website for more details on these and other events aimed at connecting residents with the state’s unique wildlife and ecosystems.

