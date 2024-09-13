Obituary: Irene DeLoura (1928-2024)

Irene V. DeLoura, 95, of Middletown, RI, died peacefully in her sleep on September 10, 2024 at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center knowing she was loved and will be deeply missed by her family.

She was the last family member of her generation. Born in Newport on September 18, 1928. She lived in Brooklyn, NY until age 12 when they moved to Warren and later Newport, RI where she attended Rogers High School. Irene was the only child of Joseph and Azora (Roberts) Perry. She worked at Eddie’s Market on Thames Street and later at Monowatt, until she became a full-time mom. She met her future husband George at the Portsmouth Roller Rink and then married on September 11, 1948 together for 52 years living in the same house that George built in 1952. They were never apart, enjoying trips to Florida and New Hampshire with friends and loved taking cruises to warm islands. She also enjoyed going to plays and concerts, seeing everyone from Liberace to Elvis.

A devoted parishioner of St. Mary’s in Newport, Irene helped set up the altar for mass and became a Eucharistic minister bringing communion to people in the hospital and nursing homes. She was also an Associate member of the Sisters of St. Chretienne hosting the meetings in her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years George DeLoura and son George DeLoura, Jr.

Irene is survived by her daughters Patricia and husband Dr. C. Kevin Donovan, Sandy DeLoura, and Donna and husband Tony Olszewski, all of Portsmouth, RI. Eight grandchildren, Robin Downey (spouse Dan), Paul Donovan, Kyle and Ashley Donovan, Anna Donovan, Jalen Perry, Shawn and Stephanie McKinney, Heather Kitner, Tony Olszewski Jr. (spouse Brittany) and Amanda Olszewski and 3 great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, September 13 from 4:00-7:00 PM at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, September 14 at St. Mary’s Church, Newport at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Church, PO Box 547, Newport, RI 02840 or to Sisters of St. Chretienne, 720 Boston Post Road Marlboro, MA 01752.

