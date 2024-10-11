Rhode Island DEM Begins Pheasant Stocking for 2024-2025 Hunting Season

The Rhode Island DEM is set to begin stocking pheasants this week in preparation for the 2024-2025 hunting season. The annual pheasant stocking program is designed to provide public hunting opportunities across various management areas throughout the state. After a youth-only weekend on October 12-13, regular stocking will take place twice a week from October 19 until early December, followed by weekly stocking through the end of December, depending on weather conditions.

The pheasant hunting season officially runs from October 19, 2024, through February 28, 2025, with a daily limit of two birds per hunter. All hunters aged 15 and older must possess a Rhode Island hunting license and game bird permit. Youth hunters aged 12 to 14 are also required to have a junior hunting license and must be accompanied by a licensed adult. Full regulations for the hunting season can be found in the Rhode Island Hunting and Trapping 2024-2025 Regulation Guide, available through DEM’s Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) portal, where hunting licenses can also be purchased.

The pheasant stocking schedule will begin with three key locations—Durfee Hill, Eight Rod, and Great Swamp—on October 12, followed by a rotation through additional sites like Arcadia, Black Hut, Big River, and more. The stocking will be conducted overnight to ensure the birds are available for hunters the following day. Timely updates on stocking locations will be posted on DEM’s pheasant stocking webpage.

Pheasant hunting has been a tradition in Rhode Island since the birds were first introduced to North America in 1857. Despite changing land use and farming practices that have reduced pheasant populations, DEM’s stocking program helps maintain this legacy. Through DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Hunter Education Program, over 40,000 individuals have completed hunter safety courses, which are mandatory for beginner hunters in the state. These programs have significantly reduced hunting-related accidents.

Hunters also contribute to wildlife conservation efforts in Rhode Island. In 2023, the state received over $7 million from the federal Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration Program, supported by hunter purchases of firearms, ammunition, and permits. These funds are used for land conservation, wildlife management, and hunter education.

For the safety of all visitors to Wildlife Management Areas, wearing at least 200 square inches of solid, fluorescent orange is mandatory during hunting season, with increased requirements during the shotgun deer season in December. For more information, visit the DEM website.

This season, hunters are encouraged to check the DEM website regularly for updates and reminders to follow state regulations for a safe and successful hunting experience.

