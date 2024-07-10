Shots Fired in Newport: Suspect in Custody

Chaos erupted in Newport early Friday, July 5, when gunshots rang out near Jade Way and Kennedy Road just before 1 a.m. Newport Police were quick to respond, but by the time they arrived, the scene had already escalated. Friends had rushed a wounded victim to Newport Hospital, where he was later transferred to Rhode Island Hospital for further treatment. Thankfully, his injuries were non-life-threatening.

In the wake of the incident, Newport Police Detectives zeroed in on a suspect. Johnny Escobar, 24, of Middletown, was soon identified as a key player in the night’s violence. An arrest warrant was issued, charging Escobar with a laundry list of offenses, including Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons Prohibited, Assault with Intent to Commit Specified Felonies, and License or Permit Required for Carrying a Pistol and Firing in a Compact Area.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information to step forward. Detective Walsh can be reached at 401-845-5775 or via email at pwalsh@cityofnewport.com.

