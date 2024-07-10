Obituary: Peter Kehew (1934-2024)

Peter Kehew, 90, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died peacefully at home on Sunday, July 7, 2024 . He was the husband for 60 years of the late Colette (Gendreau) Kehew.

Born in 1934, He was the son of the late Arthur Kehew, a Newport Firefighter and his mother, Paula (Leonard) Kehew Gidius and his stepfather Joseph Gidius.

He is preceded in death by his wife Colette Kehew, his eldest granddaughter Megan Kehew Baroni (Roland Baroni) and his daughter in law Maura Kelly Kehew (Michael).

Peter is survived by his children, Michael Kehew (Patricia Krueger) of Narragansett, Dr. Kenneth Kehew (Mary Ellen) of Portsmouth, David Kehew (Barbara) of Portsmouth and Nancy Vaillancourt of Portsmouth as well as 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

The family also extends its thanks and love to his recent companion Karen Wright of Louisville KY.

Peter was a proud Newport “Fifth Warder” and graduated from De LaSalle High School and Providence College. He entered the insurance industry starting in Hartford CT in 1956 and spent eight decades in the insurance industry. He moved into Insurance Sales in 1969 and was a familiar face at the Allstate Booth in the old Sears store. He later established the Kehew Allstate Agency and eventually partnered with his son Michael and daughter Nancy which later became the Kehew Vaillancourt Insurance Agency.

Peter was active in coaching CYO youth basketball and Little League. He was a Middletown Lions Club member and served on the Portsmouth School Committee. He was a long-time member of the Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club.

A private service will take place at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation in Peter’s name to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 7312, Warwick, RI 02887.