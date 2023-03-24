Spring Street Water Main Work To Begin March 27th

Please be advised that the City of Newport, Department of Utilities, Water Division will be making some critical and necessary improvements to the City’s Water System on Spring Street from Narragansett Avenue to Perry Street.

Beginning on Monday, March 27, 2023, the Department’s contractor, Boyle & Fogarty (B&F) will start construction to replace the Water Main in Spring Street with an anticipated completion date of October 31, 2023.

In preparation for this project, B&F will place “No Parking” signs on Spring Street to allow enough space for the construction. Please note that parking may be restricted in the area during work hours, which are set for 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. However, local vehicle and pedestrian access to homes will be maintained throughout the project.

The project team works diligently to minimize impacts. You may notice increased noise, lights used at night, traffic, crews, and heavy equipment (with backup safety alarms) associated with construction. Please take care when traveling around the construction area; for your safety, do not enter the site.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the City’s Department of Utilities at (401) 845-5600.

