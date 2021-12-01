The Annual Holiday Arts Market Returns to the Jamestown Arts Center

The Jamestown Arts Center is getting festive with the return of the annual Holiday Arts Market and a new community project on the interactive outdoor mural wall.

Celebrate the holidays and support the work of artists and artisans during the two-day annual Holiday Arts Market at the JAC (18 Valley Street in Jamestown) on Friday, December 10, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm and Saturday, December 11, 10 am – 4 pm.

“The Holiday Arts Market is a highlight of the holiday season,” says Maureen Coleman, executive director at the Jamestown Arts Center. “The Arts Market brings together an incredibly talented group of artists and artisans at a time when shopping and supporting locally is so important. This year’s selection of artists includes ceramicists, painters, jewelry makers, textile artists—you won’t leave empty handed!”

Artists include: Anna McNeary Art, Clancy Design, Didi Suydam Contemporary, DWRI Letterpress, Gillian Stoneburner Art, Jillian Barber, Jesse Coker Photography, Keen Honey, Leslie Block Prip Jewelry, Luke Randall Art, Mermaid Baubles, Out of the Box Studio, Peter Elsworth Art, Red Chair Studio Clay, Saltwater Studio, and Tesu Textiles.

Outside on the interactive community mural wall, located behind the JAC on Douglas Street, visitors are invited to contribute to the latest community-led art project, called “Sweater Weather.” Family-friendly and accessible to all ages, the project invites the visiting public to add to the whimsical progression of the chilly winter scene depicted on the mural wall.

