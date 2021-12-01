The Redwood Launches MLK Center Food Drive

To celebrate “Giving Tuesday” the Redwood Library & Athenæum is launching a Food Drive in appreciation for the invaluable work of the MLK Center of Newport. Non-perishable foods will be collected starting Wednesday, December 1st through Friday, December 11th.

Benedict Leca, Executive Director commented, “We salute the tremendous efforts of the MLK Center in serving 4,998 members of the community with 715,085 healthy meals 10,990 breakfasts; 1,272 food deliveries and 134 mobile pantry events in 2020.”

All are welcome to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items to the Redwood on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 11.00 am – 4.00 pm through December 11th.

