The Newport Flower Show Returns to Rosecliff Today!!!

The 2022 Newport Flower Show, themed “Eden … A Personal Paradise,” is set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 17-19, at Rosecliff.

Hundreds of colorful creations by floral designers, horticulturists and botanical artists will interpret the show’s theme. Their entries will be displayed in the Rosecliff ballroom and salon, while other exhibits will be set in the Courtyard of Love and the oceanside terrace and lawn.

There are still a few remaining tickets for Sunday morning. They are available by advance purchase only and are specific to one date and block of time. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit www.NewportMansions.org.

Special features of the 2022 Newport Flower Show will include:

• A beautiful central garden exhibit honoring the show’s longtime Presenting Sponsor, Bartlett Tree Experts.

• A garden exhibit in the Cour d ’Amour (Courtyard of Love) with floral versions of some of the whimsical topiary figures from Green Animals.

• Displays by the Newport Mansions Stores along with a small selection of vendors featuring garden-related items.

The Newport Flower Show is made possible by the support of longtime Presenting Sponsor Bartlett Tree Experts, as well as the following sponsors: Ala von Auersperg, Atria Senior Living, BankNewport, Coca-Cola, National Trust Insurance Services, Proven Winners: The #1 Plant Brand, Taste Design Inc., and United Airlines.

All proceeds from The Newport Flower Show are dedicated to the ongoing restoration and preservation of The Preservation Society of Newport County’s 88 acres of gardens and landscapes.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!