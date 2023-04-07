Condo of the Week: Bellevue Avenue Condo Offered For $1,195,000

519 Bellevue Avenue, 3N – 3 bedrooms – 2 bathrooms – 1,445 sq ft offered by Edge Realty,

The Belmead Estate at 519 Bellevue Avenue was built in 1895 and sits on pristine 2.9 acres. Designed by Bruce Price, it still reflects the grandeur of Newport’s Gilded Age with Penthouse unit 3N fully and tastefully renovated and restored.

3 bedrooms, 2 baths + in-home laundry, large living room w/custom built ins, chef’s kitchen yet still maintains much of its classic architectural details throughout.

A year plus renovation completed recently and done so to protect and showcase period details while offering all the modern conveniences of today’s living.

Central Air Conditioning, 36′ Italian induction range, wine fridge, quartz counters and backsplash, inset cabinets and the list goes on and on. Bathrooms fully renovated, a feature floor to ceiling paneled mahogany wall was designed, entryway wrapped in shiplap and the entire unit has high end fixtures. Open living concept with high ceilings is perfect for entertaining large groups.

Walking distance to the mansions and events; Newport Flower Show, Newport Food Festival, Galas as well as the Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance events. Note the large abutting parcel is part of Belmead to enjoy, for pets, relaxing, playing games. 2 dedicated off street parking spots with lots of room for guest parking.

A grand entry foyer greets guests upon entrance and there is no better location in town; Salve Regina University located across the street, a 5 min walk to the “Cliffwalk” and partial water views from the master bedroom.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

