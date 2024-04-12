Serenity by the Sea: Stunning Narragansett Oceanfront Retreat Hits Market for $2,200,000

30 Pocono Road | Narragansett, RI | 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,052 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $2,200,000.

Step into your own slice of coastal paradise at 30 Pocono Rd, nestled in the charming landscape of Narragansett, RI. This stunning oceanfront property invites you to embrace scenic seaside living with unparalleled views of sunrise vistas, a vibrant rainbow, and iconic landmarks like the Newport Bridge and Point Judith.

From the moment you arrive, the gentle rhythm of ocean waves and the salty breeze whisper tranquility, welcoming you to your waterfront sanctuary. This idyllic retreat is perfect for those seeking a memorable summer escape or a year-round haven, offering spacious living areas designed to capture the panoramic beauty of the Atlantic Ocean.

Imagine waking up to the soft glow of dawn painting the horizon in golden hues, or relaxing in the evening as the distant lights of the Newport Bridge shimmer against the twilight sky. Whether you’re entertaining guests or enjoying quiet moments on the private terrace overlooking the sea, every experience in this home is infused with unparalleled beauty and serenity.

Beyond its breathtaking views, 30 Pocono Rd provides easy access to a wealth of outdoor activities, from beachcombing and boating to fishing and golfing. Explore the charming town of Narragansett, with its quaint shops, renowned restaurants, and vibrant cultural scene.

Don’t miss this opportunity to embrace coastal living at its finest and immerse yourself in the tranquility of oceanfront living, where every day feels like a vacation.

