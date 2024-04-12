Obituary: Sandra Rodrigues (1944-2024)

March 24, 1944 — April 4, 2024

Sandra (Sandy) Althea Gillies Rodrigues, formerly of Narragansett, Middletown and Newport, passed away on April 4, 2024. Sandy was born March 24, 1944 in Newport, RI to Frederick M. Gillies and Althea “Babe” Gillies. Sandy grew up on Channing Street and attended Coggeshall School, Thompson Jr. High, and Rogers High School, graduating in 1962.

Sandy is survived by her son Thomas Joseph (TJ) Rodrigues III, his wife Susan and their children Thomas Joseph IV and Lily. She is also survived by her daughter Ellen Kristine Rodrigues, her sister, Martha Hultgren and brother, Carl Gillies. Sandy loved her family and doted on her niece and nephews- Gretchen Hultgren Barnes, Eric Hultgren, and the late Carl Gillies, Jr. She also leaves her great nephews – Trevor and Connor Hultgren and great nieces – Katie Barnes and Ella Hultgren. In addition, she leaves goddaughters Gretchen Barnes and Christine Healey. She enjoyed participating in their childhood and growth into adulthood. She leaves behind many friends including her best friend since sixth grade, Barbara Healey.

Sandy attained an associate’s degree in Accounting from CCRI in 1994. She worked in several firms in Newport and South County as a secretary, accountant, personnel manager, and bookkeeper. She retired in 2015 from Farrar Associates where she had worked since 2000.

Sandy was an active member of the Mosaic Club of Newport County where she held many positions including being the club’s Treasurer and President. Sandy enjoyed her time with the Senior Centers of Narragansett and South Kingstown, helping to organize trips, luncheons, and dinners. Sandy was a member of “SK’s Singles 60 plus Supper Club.” She used to organize their dinners. She was treasurer of the Narragansett Senior Association for many years. She is fondly remembered for her loving and dedicated service. Sandy was a member of the Church of the Ascension in Wakefield where she also shared her accounting skills.

She will be missed by all who knew her.

Sandy’s family would like to thank the staff of Village House Convalescent Home for their kindness and exceptional care.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours, Saturday, April 27, from 10:00AM to 12:00PM with a funeral service beginning at 12:30PM.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Churchyard Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association and St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

