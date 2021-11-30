Portsmouth Police find two abandoned emaciated pups on Thanksgiving

The Portsmouth Police responded to a call about two emaciated female pups found lying by the side of the road near the Gardner Seveney Sports Complex on Thanksgiving morning. Upon responding, they found these two lethargic and abandoned pups. They were taken to a veterinarian for emergency care where it was determined that the dark colored dog needed to be euthanized due to her condition.

The white pup is under veterinary care and is doing better.

Anyone with any info about the losers who abused, neglected, and abandoned these pups are asked to contact the Portsmouth Police at 401.683.0994.

