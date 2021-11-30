Rhode Island Man Charged With Assault on Law Enforcement During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

A Rhode Island man has been charged with assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon and other crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Timothy Desjardins, 35, of Providence, is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other charges. The criminal complaint was unsealed yesterday in the District of Columbia. Desjardins is in custody in Rhode Island on unrelated charges and will make his initial court appearance in this case at a date to be scheduled later.

According to court documents, video footage depicts Desjardins assaulting multiple law enforcement officers in the tunnel area of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Jan. 6, using what appears to be a broken wooden table leg. At the time, law enforcement was under assault from a crowd of other rioters who were pushing themselves into the tunnel and hurling various objects, such as a baton and table, at the officers.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island.

The case is being investigated by the Providence Resident Agency of the FBI’s Boston Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Desjardin as #348 in its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the ten months since Jan. 6, more than 675 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 210 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!