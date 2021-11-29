Tyrese Poulsen indicted for murder for murdering Maximus Julian at Newport house party

A Statewide Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Tyrese Poulsen with one count of murder for murdering Maximus Julian, 22 of Little Compton, RI, on May 29, 2021, Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Monday.

The murder stemmed from an altercation at a house party located at 548 Thames Street in Newport, Rhode Island.

As a result of the investigative efforts by the Newport Police Department, an affidavit and arrest warrant was originally obtained for Poulsen for murder. Poulsen fled the state but was brought into custody soon after.

