Wedding Day Melee Bride Pleads Out To Assaulting Police Officer And Other Charges

Kylie Swain, 28, of South Weymouth, MA, the bride involved in Newport’s infamous September Wedding Day Melee pleaded contendere to two charges of Simple Assault and one charge of Disorderly Conduct on Tuesday in Newport County District Court.

Nolo contendere is a plea where the defendant accepts conviction as though a guilty plea had been entered but does not admit guilt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)





Judge Colleen Hastings sentenced Swain to 1 year probation, 25 hours of community service, a $400 fine paid to the Violent Crimes Indemnity Fund, and court costs.

A second member of the Wedding Day Melee also pleaded nolo to charges. Olivia Costello, 21, of Milton, MA, pleaded to charges of Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, and Obstruction. Judge Hastings sentenced her to 25 hours of community service and court costs. Judge Hastings also filed the charges, meaning the charges will be wiped from Costello’s record provided she stay out of trouble for one year.

Four other members of the melee who are facing felony charges still have pending cases.

The four are:

David Onik of Barrington, RI Rachael Onik of Barrington, RI Robert Nash of Marshfield, MA Alexandria Flaherty of Marshfield, MA

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

