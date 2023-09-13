Defendants in Weekend Wedding Day Melee Arraigned in Newport District Court

Five of the six losers who were arrested in last weekend’s wedding day melee and assault on the Newport Police in downtown Newport were arraigned in 2nd Division District Court Wednesday morning in front of Judge Colleen Hastings.

The assault on the Newport Police left one officer with a broken nose and several broken ribs.

Here are the charges:

David Onik of Barrington, RI

1. DISORDERLY CONDUCT – Misdemeanor

Rachael Onik of Barrington, RI

1. SIMPLE ASSAULT OR BATTERY – Misdemeanor

2. SIMPLE ASSAULT OR BATTERY – Misdemeanor

3. RESISTING LEGAL OR ILLEGAL ARREST – Misdemeanor

4. OBSTRUCTING OFFICER IN EXECUTION OF DUTY – Misdemeanor

5. DISORDERLY CONDUCT – Misdemeanor

Robert Nash of Marshfield, MA

1. ASSAULT OF POLICE OFFICERS AND OTHER OFFICIALS – Felony

2. SIMPLE ASSAULT OR BATTERY – Misdemeanor

3. RESISTING LEGAL OR ILLEGAL ARREST – Misdemeanor

4. OBSTRUCTING OFFICER IN EXECUTION OF DUTY – Misdemeanor

5. DISORDERLY CONDUCT – Misdemeanor

Alexandria Flaherty of Marshfield, MA

1. ASSAULT OF POLICE OFFICERS AND OTHER OFFICIALS – Felony

2. SIMPLE ASSAULT OR BATTERY – Misdemeanor

3. RESISTING LEGAL OR ILLEGAL ARREST – Misdemeanor

Olivia Costello of Milton, MA:

1. SIMPLE ASSAULT OR BATTERY – Misdemeanor

2. RESISTING LEGAL OR ILLEGAL ARREST – Misdemeanor

3. OBSTRUCTING OFFICER IN EXECUTION OF DUTY – Misdemeanor

4. DISORDERLY CONDUCT – Misdemeanor

Alexandria Flaherty and Robert Nash of Marshfield, MA both entered no pleas as their cases were forwarded on Superior Court for Felony screening on November 2nd. They were both released on $5,000 bail.

Nash is the one who sucker punched the officer from behind.

Flaherty is the one who kicked the officers in the balls.

David Onik of Barrington, RI (he’s the clown who allegedly started the whole thing by fighting with the bouncers at The Landing when they wouldn’t let him in) pleaded not guilty and was released on $1,000 bail. His next court date will be October 4th.

Rachael Onik of Barrington, RI (she’s the who tried to take the cop’s gun) pleaded not guilty and was released on $1,000 bail. Her next court date will be October 4th.

Olivia Costello of Milton, MA pleaded not guilty and was released on $1,000 bail.

The sixth defendant, Kylie Swain (who was the bride) won’t be arraigned until September 27th because she’s rumored to be on her honeymoon in Greece.

Job well done by the men and women of the Newport Police department!!!

F*ck around and find out.

