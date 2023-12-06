Rogers High School Alumnus, Newporter Matt Braman, Promoted to U.S. Army Brigadier General

Our old friend Matt Braman, Rogers High School Class of 1991, was confirmed by the United States Senate Tuesday for promotion to the rank of U.S. Army Brigadier General. He joins his Rogers High School classmate Jay Janaros who was promoted last year to Brigadier General in the U.S. Air Force.

Braman’s promotion comes after Senator Tommy Tuberville dropped his monthslong blockade on military promotions.

“In the end, this was all pointless. Senator Tuberville, and the Republicans who stood with him, needlessly hurt hundreds of servicemembers and military families and threatened our national security — all to push a partisan agenda. I hope no one forgets what he did,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

“Senator Tuberville’s actions have been an affront to the United States military and the Senate,” said U.S. Senator Jack Reed(D-RI), the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “He has jeopardized our national security and abused the rights afforded to all Senators. No Senator should ever attempt to advance their own partisan agenda on the backs of our troops like this again.”

Braman is a seasoned special operations aviator and is currently serving as the Deputy Commanding General of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum.

General Braman is a lover of Newport and is known to enjoy a pint at Malt and The Fifth Element!

General Braman received a Regular Army Commission to the Aviation Branch from Norwich University in 1995. Upon Completion of Flight School he was assigned to the 82d Airborne Division from 1996-1999. While assigned, his duties included HHC BDE XO, Support Platoon Leader, and Assault Helicopter Platoon Leader.

After attending the Aviation Captains Career Course, he was assigned to the 1-228th AVN Regt, Republic of Honduras as Assistant Operations Officer and the UH-60 Company Commander from 2000-2002. Upon leaving Honduras he assessed and was assigned to 3rd BN, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) at Hunter AAF, GA from 2002-2006 serving as MH60L Assault and MH-60L DAP Platoon Leader and Operations Officer. In 2006 he attended the Naval Command and Staff College, Newport, RI before returning to the 160th SOAR(A).

From 2007-2012 he served as Operations Officer and then Commander of the Regimental Operational Assessment Element (ROAE), 160th SOAR(A). From April 2012 till June 2014 he commanded 2-10th Aviation Regiment at Fort Drum and at FOB Shank in Afghanistan.

He departed command and attended the National War College in Washington DC with a follow on assignment as the Military Assistant to the Secretary of the Army then Special Assistant to the Secretary of Defense. He then was selected for Command of the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord before returning 30 months later to the Pentagon as the Deputy Director for Army Aviation on the HQDA staff within the G-3/5/7 before returning to the North Country.

General Braman has deployed over 36 months in support of Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) in multiple theaters from 2002 till present. He is a Master Aviator qualified in the OH-58C, UH-60A/L/M, MH-60L, MH-60L DAP aircraft. His awards and decorations include the Silver Star, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, and Air Medal (6). He has been awarded the Senior Parachutist Badge and the Combat Action Badge and is a graduate of SERE-C(High Risk) course and the Special Operations Aviation Training Course. He holds a BS in Communications from Norwich University, a MA in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College, and a MS in National Security Strategy from The National War College.

General Braman has 2 sons Gavin (14) and Kellen (12).

