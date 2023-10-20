Wedding Day Melee Couple Racks Up Additional Charges Including Two Felonies

David and Rachael Onik, the couple centrally involved in September’s Wedding Day Melee on Bowen’s Wharf have received additional charges based on their actions that night.

Rachael Onik, 41 years old of 10 Boxwood Ct, Barrington, RI. was charged with Larceny from the Person for attempting to disarm Officer Cole by grabbing onto and actively attempting to remove his holstered firearm and Larceny from the Person for attempting to disarm Officer White by grabbing onto and actively attempting to remove her holstered firearm.

Both of these charges are felonies and this case will be screened by the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office and a court date will be set in the future. In addition to the felony charges, Ms. Onik will also face her previous charges of 2 counts of Simple Assault or Battery, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of an Officer in Execution of Duty and Disorderly Conduct in Newport Superior Court.

David Onik, 44 years old of 10 Boxwood Ct, Barrington, RI. was charged with 2 counts of simple assault and trespassing. Mr. Onik will appear in Newport District Court on November 7, 2023 for pre-trial. Mr. Onik will also face his previous charge of Disorderly Conduct on that date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

