Wedding Day Mele: Barrington’s David Onik Gets Probation and Community Service

David Onik, a 45-year-old resident of Barrington and instigating participant in the Wedding Day Melee that took place on Bowen’s Wharf in September, faced judgement on Wednesday as he pleaded to charges related to the incident.

Onik pleaded nolo contendere to charges including two counts of Simple Assault and/or Battery, one count of Willful Trespass, and one count of Disorderly Conduct. Newport 2nd Division District Court Judge Colleen Hastings presided over the case, delivering a sentence that entails one year of probation, 25 hours of community service, and court costs.

Here’s the rundown of what transpired: It was past midnight, and The Landing denied entry to Onik and his friends (they weren’t admitting anyone at that point). Onik, angered by the refusal, began recording The Landing staff and ended up pushing a bouncer, who subsequently took him down. After getting up, Onik threw a punch at the bouncer, resulting in another takedown. Police arrived, detained Onik, and he instructed his wife to call Congressman Cicilline, all transpiring while he was under the influence at 1 am. Yea, cause that usually works. He would have been better off saying “Do you know who I am?”

This is where things took a turn involving his wife and her friend, escalating the situation. Chaos ensued, more people got involved, an officer was kicked in the groin and sucker-punched in the face, breaking his nose. Following that, Mrs. Onik attempted to disarm two separate police officers. Law enforcement took control of the escalating situation with additional officers arriving, leading to multiple arrests and felony charges.

Basically he f’d around and found out.

