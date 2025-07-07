What She’s Having: Creamy, Dreamy, Mudslides FTW

Back in the day, when Easton’s Beach still had a carousel, before the lively Atlantic Beach Club next door was taken over by a seemingly vacant wedding factory, when Castle Hill was still fun, and when the original Christie’s was in full swing, the Mudslide—a subversively boozy adult milkshake—was the totem beverage of the times.

Most of the recipes for the frothy drink call for a cocktail shaker, but in Newport, we did ‘em frozen. Still do. Though somewhere along the way, I stopped ordering them, a recent revisit was like a reunion with a favorite, mischievous high school friend. As I write this, it’s 93 degrees. Let’s go get one.

Start right in the middle of the action on America’s Cup Ave., at Surf Club’s summer bar and sidewalk patio. The people-watching here is a marvel, so you can sip your ‘slide slowly and avoid brain freeze (though tough New Englanders consider it part of the experience). I can’t promise that slow-mo will work with their Dirty Banana Mudslide, which adds banana rum to the equation. You’re sucking that one down way too fast.

The wharves are another great place to get your ‘slide on. The patio bar at The Black Pearl, flanking the docks, is a mandatory cocktail stop for all who wander the harbor front, and they’ve got a frozen drink machine filled to the brim with Mudslides, ready and waiting. Across the way, at the end of Bowen’s Wharf, is The Lobster Bar, whose waterfront dining room and bar have daiquiris, piña coladas, and Mudslides, also at the ready.

Take a boat to your Mudslide. Jump on a hop-on, hop-off cruise on either the Newport Harbor Shuttle or the Jamestown Ferry and hop off at Goat Island. Walk a few hundred yards to the very low-key, island shack-style, indoor/outdoor Marina Cafe & Pub, legendary for its Mudslides. Order one, sit at a table in the sun or at a drink rail under the awning, and watch the boats go by while you slurp.

Heading north from Newport, the arguable pinnacle of Mudslide madness can be found at Gulfstream Bar & Grill in Portsmouth. While I’m sure they offer the classic, I always take my brain freeze with the Nutella or peanut butter option. Hurts so good.

Know your Mudslide! They vary, but here’s how I make mine:

* 1 oz. Vodka

* 1 oz. Kahlua (or other coffee liqueur)

* 1.5 oz. Bailey’s (or other Irish Cream liqueur)

* 1.5 oz. Heavy Cream (or a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream for extra decadence)

* ½ cup Ice

Swirl chocolate syrup onto the sides of a chilled pint glass. Throw all ingredients into a blender and whip it good! Or, pour all ingredients over ice in a shaker, shake, and either strain into a martini glass or pour all into a glass and serve on the rocks.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!