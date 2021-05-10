RIP Timothy Howard Jackson

Timothy Jackson, age 74, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, formerly of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on May 7, 2021. Tim was born in Brockton, MA to the late Howard Jackson and Helen Coleman. He was the husband of Harriet N. (Fenn) Jackson.

Tim is survived by his wife Harriet of Woodsville, NH, his children Timothy C. Jackson, Randall H. Jackson, Neal P. Jackson and Melanie G. Jackson. Tim is also survived by 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Helen (Coleman) Jackson and his sister Jean Jackson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 13th from 5-8PM in Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871

A funeral service will be held in Connors Funeral Home on Friday, May 14th at 11AM.

Burial with military honors to follow in Bourne National Cemetery in Bourne, Massachusetts.

