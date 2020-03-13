So here’s the deal, I haven’t had cable television since 2011. I just find it to be a huge waste of money. Thankfully Al Gore created a thing called the internet, so now I don’t need cable to watch my favorite shows.

Anyway. Welcome to lockdown, quarantine if you will.

First things first. You need supplies to make it through the next couple of weeks. Head to your neighborhood liquor store and stock up on Newport Craft “Fake Love Stout” because that’s how you’ll be feeling about anyone else you’re locked in with after about 45 minutes. Grab some Seaport Shines “Maple Bacon Shine” because that’s now your breakfast since you’re not going to work and day drinking now is somehow ok. Also don’t forget the FitVine Wine because you’re going to need to stay in shape now that you’re not going to the gym for a couple of weeks.

Anyway, you know how I haven’t had a real job in…well forever, and now I do this Newport Buzz stuff? Yea. I basically work from my couch every day and watch on demand TV series while I write articles and create a million videos telling you that on “Sundays we go to Gurney’s,” Tavern on Broadway has Buck-a-Shuck on Tuesdays and Date Night on Wednesdays and Dave Manuel tickles the ivories every Friday and Saturday at La Forge.

Anyway, we’re talking about television series and I’m your oracle of what’s currently the best available out there.

So without further ado, here’s your quarantine playlist!

Netflix Series

Bloodline – https://www.netflix.com/watch/80010745

Breaking Bad – https://www.netflix.com/watch/70196252

Broadchurch – https://www.netflix.com/watch/80053541

Dexter – https://www.netflix.com/watch/70085714

Don’t F**k With Cats – https://www.netflix.com/watch/81031766

Hell on Wheels – https://www.netflix.com/watch/70244971

House of Cards – https://www.netflix.com/watch/70248289

Mad Men – https://www.netflix.com/watch/70143379

Making A Murderer – https://www.netflix.com/watch/80176320

Messiah – https://www.netflix.com/watch/80117559

Mindhunter – https://www.netflix.com/watch/80114856

Narcos – https://www.netflix.com/watch/80025313

Ozark – https://www.netflix.com/watch/80117807

The Borgias – https://www.netflix.com/watch/70250635

The Good Place – https://www.netflix.com/watch/80191852

The Office – https://www.netflix.com/watch/70105212

The People vs. OJ Simpson – https://www.netflix.com/watch/80127673

The Sinner – https://www.netflix.com/watch/80177422

The Staircase – https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/83

Wentworth – https://www.netflix.com/watch/80013050

HBO GO

Band of Brothers – https://play.hbogo.com/series/urn:hbo:series:GVU2bpwOunINJjhsJATsb

Big Little Lies – https://play.hbogo.com/episode/urn:hbo:episode:GWGwnNAmPBsJjwwEAAACg

Big Love – https://play.hbogo.com/series/urn:hbo:series:GVU2fkgb4HVFvjSoJAUC

Chernobyl – https://play.hbogo.com/episode/urn:hbo:episode:GXJvkfwo4W4G6gAEAAAIq

Curb Your Enthusiam – https://play.hbogo.com/episode/urn:hbo:episode:GVU3HFQc6BlFvjSoJAW3E

Entourage – https://play.hbogo.com/episode/urn:hbo:episode:GVU2g_ALfJ4NJjhsJAUHK

Game of Thrones – https://play.hbogo.com/episode/urn:hbo:episode:GVU4NYgvPQlFvjSoJAbmL

McMillions – https://play.hbogo.com/episode/urn:hbo:episode:GXflGywF16DzCHAEAAAFR

Silicon Valley – https://play.hbogo.com/series/urn:hbo:series:GVU2WugfAylFvjSoJATvA

Six Feet Under – https://play.hbogo.com/series/urn:hbo:series:GVU2cbQuR-1FvjSoJATzx

The Sopranos – https://play.hbogo.com/series/urn:hbo:series:GVU2b9AHpHo7DwvwIAT4i

True Blood – https://play.hbogo.com/series/urn:hbo:series:GVU2cMgPp_VFvjSoJATyY

Veep – https://play.hbogo.com/episode/urn:hbo:episode:GVU4N8QVPx4NJjhsJAbkd

The Wire – https://play.hbogo.com/series/urn:hbo:series:GVU2gkAgT4oNJjhsJAUDk

The Young Pope – https://play.hbogo.com/episode/urn:hbo:episode:GWEWBwwsDXcNprwEAAAAC

PS – Tell me what I missed, I’m always looking for another binge worthy endeavor!

PPS – You probably now need some insurance…on basically everything, so get in touch with Mike Kehew and tell him I sent you.

**Important Note**

While I like to joke around and sound flippant, coronavirus is super serious and we all need to do what we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our fellow human beings.

Please be smart. Don’t take chances. (I just canceled a trip to go to Palm Beach this Saturday because I was worried about what I’d pick up on the flight and it would kill me to unknowingly pick something along the way and infect any other human on the planet.) #notallheroeswearcapes

Key messages for the public

– If you have traveled anywhere internationally (or anywhere overnight in the U.S.) in the last 14 days, monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19. These symptoms include fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

– For people who have traveled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, or Japan, in addition to monitoring yourself for symptoms, self-quarantine for 14 days. That means do not go to work or school and stay at home.

– Whenever possible, avoid close personal contact with people in public. When greeting people avoid handshakes and hugs. Additional guidance is available from CDC.

– Although Rhode Island has the testing capacity it needs, people without symptoms should not be tested for COVID-19. Testing individuals with no symptoms is not recommended by CDC.

– People who think they have COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider. These people should not go directly to a healthcare facility without first calling a healthcare provider (unless they are experiencing a medical emergency). Healthcare providers have a dedicated number that they are then using to consult with RIDOH on potential COVID-19 cases.

– Early data suggest that older adults are twice as likely to experience serious COVID-19 illness. RIDOH is reiterating CDC’s guidance for people older than 60 years of age:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Be sure you have over-the-counter medicines and medical supplies (tissues, etc.) to treat fever and other symptoms. Most people will be able to recover from COVID-19 at home.

Pay attention for potential COVID-19 symptoms including, fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you feel like you are developing symptoms, call your doctor.

More information is available from CDC.

People with general questions about COVID-19 can visit www.health.ri.gov/covid, write to RIDOH.COVID19Questions@health.ri.gov, or call 401-222-8022. This is the COVID-19 Hotline that RIDOH has available to the public. (After hours people are being directed to call 211.)

Everyone can help stop the spread of viruses in Rhode Island.

Get your flu shot, and make sure the people around you do the same.

Wash your hands often throughout the day. Use warm water and soap. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand gel.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow. Viruses can spread by coughing or sneezing on other people or into your hands.

Stay home from work or school if you are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Germs spread this way.

Take care of yourselves and each other. We’re all in this together!