Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), provided an update today on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 data. Rhode Island has 334 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 2,349. RIDOH also announced seven additional COVID-19 associated fatalities. One of the people who passed away was in their 50s. One person was in their 60s. The other five people were in their 80s. Rhode Island’s number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 56. Currently, 183 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Rhode Island.