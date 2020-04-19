Governor Gina Raimondo today announced that Rhode Island has 230 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 4706. RIDOH also announced 13 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities bringing the total fatalities to 150.

The age breakdown for these 13 new fatalities is as follows: 2 people were their 60s, 4 in their 70s, 4 in their 80s, and 3 in their 90s. 11 were associated with nursing homes.

There are currently 254 in the hospital, 70 in the ICU, 43 on vents and 244 people have been discharged from the hospital.