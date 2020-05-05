Governor Gina Raimondo today announced that Rhode Island has 281 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 9933. RIDOH also announced 14 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities bringing the total fatalities to 355.

There are currently 327 in the hospital, 89 in the ICU, 62 on vents and 639 people have been discharged from the hospital.

• Executive order: The Governor signed an executive order directing everyone in a public place – whether indoors or outdoors – to wear a cloth face covering. The only exceptions are for children younger than two years of age and anyone whose health would be negatively affected by wearing a face covering. The order goes into effect Friday.

• State government: In the first phase of reopening, state customer services—including HealthSourceRI, the Rhode Island Department of Human Services (DHS), and the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (DLT)—will continue to serve the public through call centers and online services. However, the state is planning to open more in-person services at the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) by appointment only in Phase 1.