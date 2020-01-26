A 72 year-old Middletown woman is dead after her car crashed into the Newport Pell Bridge toll plaza Sunday afternoon.

Rhode Island State Police identified the woman as Mary Clark of Middletown.

Clark was traveling westbound lane on Route 138 at the Newport Pell Bridge toll plaza on the Jamestown side just before 12:30pm when her car hit the concrete barrier and into a concrete post and a metal pole.

Clark was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.