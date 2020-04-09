Governor Gina Raimondo announced Thursday an additional eight deaths, bringing Rhode Island’s total of COVID-19 related deaths to 43. Those recently deceased were one person in their 20s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, two in their 80s, one in their 90s.

Raimondo also announced 277 new COVID-19 cases bringing our total to 1727 and 160 hospitalization.

There has been a 19% increase in positive cases, a 12% increase in hospitalizations and a 23% increase in deaths over the last 24 hours.

1,800 people were tested on Wednesday.

Raimondo also announced a new executive order that creates more strict quarantine rules and authorizes the Department of Health to levy fines on those who willfully violate a quarantine order.