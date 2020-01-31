If you’re looking for a summer rental in Newport, RI, you’ve come to the right place. Check out these nine perfect Newport summer rentals.

Beacon Rock – 147 Harrison Avenue – 8 beds, 10.5 baths

$150,000 per month

Beacon rock is available for Rent! This is a large Mansion on Ocean drive that over looks the entire Newport Harbor and Newport Bridge! Beacon Rock features an angle water fountain, a hot tub that flows into a pool, Large ball room, Large Kitchen, Large bedrooms, tall ceiling, and lots of history! This one of a kind estate is sure to please! Inquire for more details and pictures. For showings, allow for ample time to schedule. This is a summer monthly rental starting july 15. The rent is 125000 per month and the home is available through the end of August.

6 Ella Terrace – 8 beds, 6.5 baths

$60,000 per month

Enjoy fantastic views of the Atlantic Ocean, and the entrance to Narragansett Bay, famous for its world class sailing. Castle Hill neighborhood – Wonderful 8 bedroom home for family vacation, open floor plan, pool, hot tub & private beach! perfect! Can be rented during off season months, please inquire on price.

10 Ocean Lawn Lane – 8 beds, 5 baths

$60,000 per month

Ocean Lawn is a spectacular stone and shingle Carriage House built in 2016 with 12,000 square feet of living space, 8 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, large built in pool, hot tub, multiple sitting rooms, theater room with pool table and 3 car garage. This exceptional home is located in a private gated estate on 3 acres of lush land adorning trees of Copper Beach, Weeping Beach and Gingko. A short walk to Cliff Walk, trendy downtown, Bellevue Ave, Ocean Ave, and beaches.

1 Harborview Drive – 4 beds, 4.5 baths

$50,000 per month

This stately Newport Harbor cottage offers expansive water views of the Harbor, Newport Bridge and of the extraordinary world-class boating activities in the Harbor. Freshly painted crisp white walls, new tasteful furnishings and new linens for the 4 well-appointed bedrooms. The sunny, large open living area has a Foosball gaming table and 60″ flatscreen. Expansive harbor-side deck for al fresco dining. The chef’s kitchen has high ceilings, marble counter-tops, stainless appliances and Sub Zero refrigerator with a walk-out deck. A breakfast nook is perched over the pool and a stylish dining room with seating for 8 or more affords larger entertaining possibilities The Master Bedroom is expansive with King bed, water views, a suite sitting room with full wet bar, and the master bath features a spa tub and sauna.The lower level has a separate entrance, kitchenette, open living area, flat screen, large bedroom, full bath and laundry room with new washer/dryer. The patio and pool are served by a Pool House with bathroom, shower and two changing areas. This private complex has mature landscaping with a gracefully curved driveway, ample parking and a 2 car garage.

4 Ella Terrace – 5 beds, 3.5 baths

$40,000 per month

Custom built Ocean Ave/Castle Hill home. Great views of the Atlantic Ocean from every room! Open floor plan, Master suite, guest suite with two additional bedrooms, plus a large bedroom above the garage. Just two steps from private beach! Wonderful summer home.

Flower Cottage – 456 Bellevue Avenue – 5 beds, 5.5 baths

$40,000 per month

“Flower Cottage” Exquisite Property located on desirable Bellevue Avenue. The 5 bedroom and 5.5 bath home is filled with light, recently renovated and in immaculate condition plus Central Air. Features include a formal living room, formal dining room, den/office and oversize, updated eat in kitchen with French Doors to the very private entertainment patio area overlooking the well manicured grounds & gardens. The fully equipped kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and everything needed for family entertaining and enjoyment. The first floor has a separate guest area with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The second floor master suite has French doors to private outside deck. There are 2 more bedroom with in suite bathrooms. Cap on utilities. Mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds offer beauty and privacy. A perfect vacation getaways in a very central location of the Estate area of Bellevue. An easy walk to the Cliff Walk, the beaches, downtown shops & restaurants and all Newport has to offer. Available July 1, 2020

Swanhurst – 443 Bellevue Avenue – 6 beds, 5 baths

$40,000 per month

Welcome to “Swanhurst Manor House,” a historic 6-bedroom haven nestled at the heart of a secluded 1.5-acre sanctuary. Fringed by lush landscaping and towering trees, which offer an unrivaled canopy of privacy, this classic Italianate residence was one of the first of 12 Newport Mansions built in this sought-after seaside resort and yachting town. This treasured 1851 heirloom of America’s Gilded Age of Architecture now invites you to indulge in its old-world craftsmanship and timeless appeal.

591 Ocean Avenue – 3 beds, 3 baths

$25,000 per month

One can enjoy unobstructed ocean views overlooking Castle Hill/Ocean Drive and the Atlantic Ocean from the terraces and most windows of this house.

190 Coggeshall Avenue – 5 beds, 4.5 baths

$20,000 per month

Desirable Coggeshall Avenue-Gracious, Immaculate & Bright Custom Built Shingle Style Home surrounded by colorful gardens and landscape. This private oasis consists of the Main House with 4 bedrooms/3.5 baths plus a separate Guest suite/In Law apartment with kitchenette over the garage attached by an attractive breezeway.

