RPL’s DeRentis Closes Sale of Historic East Side Home

Residential Properties Ltd. announced the sale of 14 Loring Avenue on Providence’s East Side for $1,485,000. RPL Sales Associate Jim DeRentis proudly represented both sides of this transaction.

According to State-Wide MLS data, RPL has participated in 11 of the 12 highest single-family home sales in Providence so far this year, three of which were listed by DeRentis.

This 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath, circa-1935 brick home offers stately charm. From its spacious fireplaced living room and elegant dining room to its eat-in kitchen, it is perfectly equipped for entertaining or relaxing. A first-floor study showcases built-in bookshelves, while the home’s hardwood floors and large windows create a welcoming setting. The rear of the property includes a greenhouse, walking paths, and a lovely stone patio to enjoy the quiet tranquility of the East Side. The Grotto area is one of the city’s most sought-after neighborhoods and is conveniently located within walking distance of the Blackstone Boulevard Path and several local parks.

Jim DeRentis is Residential Properties’ Top Producing Sales Agent, the top selling agent for sales over $1 million on the East Side, and the only nationally ranked individual sales agent on Providence’s East Side. He has been a recipient of the Circle of Sales Excellence Platinum Plus Award each year since 2011 when he was named Rookie of the Year. For the past nine years, Jim has been included on the REAL Trends list of “America’s Top Real Estate Agents” and in 2020 was named to “The 1000.” For the past three years consecutively, he has been named the #1 individual agent in the state for transaction sides, achieving over $109 million in transaction volume, and in 2022 and 2023 was the #1 agent in the state for both volume and transaction sides. To learn more about Jim and to view his listings, please visit ThePVDRealEstateGuy.com.

