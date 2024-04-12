RPL’s Lori Eley Closes $1.35M Sale of Custom Winnapaug Cottages Home

Residential Properties Ltd. (RPL) is delighted to report the successful sale of 3 Newbury Drive in Westerly for an impressive $1.35 million. RPL Sales Associate Lori Eley proudly served as the listing agent, representing the seller in this significant transaction.

Nestled within the coveted Winnapaug Cottages community, this custom-built residence offers an exceptional living experience. Boasting 2 bedrooms and 2.2 bathrooms, the home features a spacious fireplaced living room, perfect for gatherings and entertainment. The state-of-the-art kitchen is equipped with new appliances, custom cabinets, a large island with a cooktop stove, and a convenient walk-in pantry. Adding to the allure is a three-season room off the dining area, providing additional space for relaxation and enjoyment.

The primary bedroom suite is a luxurious retreat, featuring dual closets and a spacious bath complete with double sinks, a walk-in shower, and a jetted tub. The finished basement offers versatility, with a full bar, expansive living section, and dedicated exercise area, catering to various lifestyle needs.

Situated just one mile from the Atlantic Ocean and the charming village of Watch Hill, residents of Winnapaug Cottages have access to optional community amenities, including a heated outdoor pool, grill and dining area, gym, and a gathering space with a full kitchen, enhancing the overall living experience.

Lori Eley, a lifelong Rhode Island resident, specializes in a wide range of real estate properties, including condominiums, single-family homes, vacant land, investment properties, and waterfront luxury homes. With her expertise and dedication to client satisfaction, Lori ensures a seamless and rewarding real estate experience for her clients.

For more information about Lori and to explore her current listings, please visit LoriEley.net. Residential Properties Ltd. congratulates Lori on the successful sale of 3 Newbury Drive and looks forward to continued excellence in serving clients’ real estate needs.

