Elegant Living with Serene Views: Jamestown’s “Morning Glory” hits market for $1,850,000

67 Wright Lane | Jamestown, RI | 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3523 sq ft | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $1,850,000.

“Morning Glory” is a gem of a property! With its light-filled contemporary design and serene 2 1/2-acre setting, it’s a perfect blend of modern charm and natural beauty. The open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and double-sided brick fireplace make it a cozy and inviting space for entertaining or just relaxing. The east-facing sunroom is a great spot to savor your morning coffee and take in the beautiful sunrises over Cranston Cove and Narragansett Bay. Plus, the private access to the second-floor guest wing and the loft-style hallway leading to the primary bedroom & bath ensure that everyone has their own space to unwind.

Outside, the vast lawn, gardens, and tranquil woodlands offer a peaceful retreat with deeded water access to Cranston Cove for swimming, kayaking, possible mooring, and more. It’s the perfect place to enjoy nature and outdoor activities.

