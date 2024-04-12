Residential Properties Ltd. Closes Multimillion-Dollar Home Sale at Portsmouth’s Farmlands

Residential Properties Ltd. (RPL) is thrilled to announce the successful sale of 110 Farmlands Drive in Portsmouth for an impressive $3,910,000. RPL Sales Associate Lee Scura Holloway proudly represented the buyer in this significant transaction.

According to data from State-Wide MLS, this sale ranks among the top 5 home transactions in Portsmouth so far this year, highlighting the exceptional nature of the property and the expertise of the RPL team.

The property, known as Eastwell House at Farmlands, boasts a stunning 5-bedroom, 4.2-bath residence situated on the former grounds of a 67-acre saltwater farm. The picturesque setting features white plank fences, orchards, and sprawling lawns overlooking the Sakonnet River, offering a quintessential slice of Rhode Island farmcoast living. With 45 acres of preserved open space and captivating water views, the location combines rural serenity with convenient proximity to the historic charm of Newport, just a few miles away.

The architectural design seamlessly blends New England shingle style with contemporary interiors, creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere. Notable features include a two-story foyer with a grand staircase, a spacious wraparound bluestone terrace with a circular veranda, and an attached carriage house. A double-sided fireplace adds warmth and character to both the Sub-Zero and Wolf eat-in kitchen and the formal dining area. The residence also boasts wide-plank white oak floors, custom millwork, dual laundry facilities, and a finished basement complete with a half bath, den, gym, cedar closet, and painting studio.

Lee Scura Holloway, a native Rhode Islander and Certified Relocation Specialist, played a pivotal role in facilitating this extraordinary sale. With a background in commercial real estate in New York City and a vast network spanning New England and New York, Lee brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her clients. She is dedicated to empowering buyers to make confident and informed decisions, offering personalized service and guidance throughout the buying process.

For more information about Lee and to explore her current listings, please visit LeeScura.ResidentialProperties.com. Residential Properties Ltd. congratulates Lee and the entire team involved in this successful transaction and looks forward to continuing to serve clients with excellence in real estate services.

