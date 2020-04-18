cover photo courtesy Stefy Hilmer Photography

I asked Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo this question regarding upcoming Newport Summer 2020 Weddings during her Saturday press conference.

“In the last few days, I have heard from numerous brides seeking guidance for their Newport Weddings this summer. When can they expect a definitive set of guidelines regarding capacity limits and new social distancing rules? Essentially, they just want to know if they’ll have to cancel.”

So I guess the answer is stay tuned until May 8th. I’ll keep checking back with Governor Raimondo and her staff.

Newport Summer 2020 Weddings