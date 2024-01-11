Jennifer Lawrence Explains Why She Told Robert De Niro to Leave Her Newport Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

In a candid admission, Jennifer Lawrence spilled the beans about a bold move she made during her 2019 wedding – she straight-up asked Robert De Niro to leave her rehearsal dinner. The Academy Award-winning actress, sensing that De Niro wasn’t catching the vibe of the festivities, opted to release him from any obligation to stay.

During an interview with E! News at the Golden Globes, Lawrence said “I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody and he’s kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here,’. So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home’ and he was nice—he like talked to my parents and was polite—but I was like, ‘Go.'”

Despite his initial politeness, De Niro gracefully exited the rehearsal dinner after Lawrence’s comment

“That just genuinely made me feel better,” she admitted.

Reflecting on her wedding to Cooke Maroney, Lawrence confessed that being a bride brought unexpected challenges. She found herself overly concerned about her guests’ enjoyment, even worrying about them feeling cold.

“I’ll never forget — I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying, they’re like, ‘Nobody’s cold, nobody’s cold, everything’s fine, everything’s fine,’” she said.

In hindsight, Lawrence realized her preoccupation with others’ experiences overshadowed the joy of her own wedding. Instead of having a blast, she was preoccupied with thoughts like, “‘Is that person having fun?'” Lawrence and Maroney’s star-studded wedding was held at Belcourt Newport, the home of former Alex & Ani CEO Carolyn Rafaelian in Newport, Rhode Island.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2022.

