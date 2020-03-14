Well it has certainly been a turbulent week here America. The nation is in a State of Emergency, the Newport City Council canceled the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade and as a whole the population is a bit on edge.

That being said, Newport is still celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and here are the best parties in town.

Tavern on Broadway, La Forge Restaurant, Gurney’s, Dockside and The Deck will all soldier on and will hold their scheduled St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on Saturday, March 14th.

BEST SPOT ON BROADWAY:

Tavern on Broadway will host their Irish Breakfast from 10am – 1pm with drink specials running all day. The Irish punk/rock n roll band The O’Tooles will play from 1pm till 4pm. (no cover)

“We are celebrating the parade as if it was happening, ” said Tavern on Broadway owner Jim Blumel. “We’re going full throttle and we have implemented aggressive new sanitation procedures to address the health and safety of our customers.”

BEST SPOT ON BELLEVUE:

La Forge Casino Restaurant will still have their all day and night St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Saturday with Guinness, Corned Beef Hash & Cabbage, and Dave Manuel will be on the piano playing some Irish tunes! (no cover)

And on Sunday, La Forge will have their legendary Irish Lunch Buffet with live Irish music from 9am -2pm

“La Forge cares about your safety and well-being during the spread of the coronavirus. We personally want to make you aware of La Forge’s efforts that are underway amid the growing concerns around the coronavirus,” the statement said. “Please note that we will have hand sanitizer at the front door and have increased the frequency of our sanitation protocols. We encourage you to wash your hands every 2-4 hours and avoid touching your face.”

BEST SPOT ON LOWER THAMES:

The Deck Restaurant on Waites Wharf will still host their St. Patrick’s Party on Saturday with Those Guys outside under the tent for an afternoon of great live music and shenanigans! (open at 11am)

Dockside will open at 11am and has live music from Never in Vegas, The Complaints and DJ Face.

BEST HOTEL PARTY:

Newport’s nicest hotel by a mile is well known for their weekly Sunday party in the summer but Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina knows how to celebrate all year long and they’ll have Brian Scott playing from 5-8pm.

BEST SPOT IN DOWNTOWN:

Newport Blues Cafe will still have live music with Felix Brown, 7 Day Weekend and Fast Times. Doors open at 10am and they’ll be going big until 1am. ($20 cover)

A message from Newport Blues Cafe’s Jim Quinn

“Newport St. Patrick’s Parade Day is the day we all look forward too after a long Winter, and especially with us only being there for another 3 weeks. We’re hoping people will still come out and celebrate the day,” said Quinn. “We certainly understand the concern but with the parade being an open air event and the virus affecting a more senior population, we really didn’t think it would be canceled, especially with NYC still moving forward with theirs. With all that we’ve heard and read this really seems to add to the hysteria surrounding the virus adding more to a panic situation when the major precautions seem to be proper hygiene and sanitation. Happy Parade Day That Wasn’t 2020 , hope to see you there.”

BEST SPOT IN THE NORTH END:

Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling is open and ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in their tasting room. The Newport Craft Tasting Room serves up all the latest & greatest from the production crew. Sample new brews, sip classic spirits or grab them to-go—along with some great Newport Craft swag.

