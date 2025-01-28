69th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Set for March 15, 2025

The 69th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is set to take place on Saturday, March 15, 2025, come rain, snow, or shine. The parade will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. at Newport City Hall and follow a route through downtown Newport, ending at Carroll Avenue near Saint Augustin’s Church in Newport’s historic Fifth Ward.

Organizers estimate this year’s parade will last approximately two hours, showcasing an impressive lineup that includes pipe bands, marching bands, fife and drum corps, clown units, and reenactment groups. Local, state, and regional organizations will also join the celebration, with appearances by police and fire units, social and fraternal organizations, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, schools, and nonprofits.

A beloved tradition in the City-by-the-Sea, the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is held annually on the Saturday preceding March 17—unless March 17 falls on a Saturday, in which case the parade is held on St. Patrick’s Day itself.

This year’s event is dedicated to Jack Kane, honoring his enduring contributions to our community. Leading the parade as Grand Marshal will be Michael Henlyshyn, a figure well-regarded for his dedication to Newport’s vibrant cultural traditions.

As the city prepares for this annual spectacle, residents and visitors alike are reminded to plan ahead for road closures and to arrive early for the best viewing spots along the parade route.

