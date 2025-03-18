Buzzing Around Newport: Breakfast Before the Parade

As members of the Rhode Island State Police, the Newport Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Artillery Company of Newport began to fall into formation for Newport’s 69th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade outside City Hall, the state’s top politicos were nibbling on Irish soda bread and mingling inside the Council Chambers on March 15.

Looking sharp in a Kelly-green blazer, Mayor Charlie Holder was all smiles as he greeted Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and representatives from across the state. Councilor Jeanne Marie Napolitano donned a Newport Tartan shawl, topped with a green sash emblazoned with “Former Mayor.” Jimmy Winters looked grand in his stylish sunglasses, overcoat, and Grand Marshal sash, having held the honor in 2021.

Dr. Kelli J. Armstrong was festive with a green top hat as she chatted with Rear Admiral Darryl Walker, who said it was his first time marching in Newport’s parade, though he had watched it once from the steps of the Courthouse in 2015. Colleen Burns Jermain was prepared for the damp weather and looked chic in her fur hat and Newport Tartan scarf as she said hello to Senator Jack Reed.

Governor Dan McKee garnered big cheers as he walked down America’s Cup Avenue in a jacket embroidered with “McKee 76 Rhode Island” and a green tie.

The Parade Day breakfast is a long-standing tradition that is open to the public.

