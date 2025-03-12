Get Ready to Go Green: Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade Steps Off Saturday!

Grab your green gear and get ready to sham-rock the streets! Newport’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns this Saturday, March 15, promising a lively celebration packed with bagpipes, marching bands, and plenty of Irish cheer.

The festivities kick off at 11 a.m. from Newport City Hall, with staging beginning at 9 a.m. The parade will snake its way through downtown, rolling down Broadway, through Washington Square, onto Thames Street, America’s Cup Avenue, and back to Thames before wrapping up at St. Augustin’s Church on Carroll Avenue.

Parking & Traffic Heads-Up

If you’re planning to drive, be warned: parking restrictions will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. along key parade routes, including Broadway, Thames Street, and America’s Cup Avenue. Limited public parking is available at the Gateway Center and Waterfront Lot on Mary Street, but expect heavy traffic and plan ahead.

Keeping the Party in Check

Newport Police will be out in full force—both in uniform and plainclothes—making sure the revelry stays safe and family-friendly. That means strict enforcement of city ordinances, including no open containers, underage drinking, or disorderly conduct.

A Parade Tradition with a Punch

Leading the procession will be Newport Police Chief Ryan Duffy, wielding a bit of Irish history—a traditional shillelagh. The wooden walking stick, a gift from the Dublin Police Department in 1971, has been carried by every Newport Police Chief in the parade since.

So, grab your best green outfit, stake out a prime viewing spot, and get ready for a day of Irish pride, community spirit, and plenty of fun. Sláinte!

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

