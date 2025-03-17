Buzzing Around Newport: Parade Day Style with Shamrocks, Celtic Shirts, and Sashes

The lads and lassies were sporting Celtic shirts and shamrock-printed pants all along Thames Street on Parade Day. Of course, the best pair of slacks belonged to Kyle Bell—a set of white corduroys his grandmother, Barbara, purchased at Potter & Company back in the late seventies and adorned with large green shamrock patches. Kyle’s dad, Arthur, wore them every year from 1980 through his last Parade Day in 2024.

There were Micks from Southie in full leprechaun regalia and gentlemen in kilts, who are always a hit with the ladies. One can’t go wrong in an Irish-knit sweater, watching the parade from their Fifth Ward Square window like Pearl Fitzgerald and Peggy O’Brien. A green scarf does the trick, too, as shown by the Honorable Kathleen Connell. And when you’re an Irish beauty, you don’t need a stitch of green—just as Barbara Peters demonstrated.

Shamrock onesies are cute and warm until the port-o-potty calls. Classics like the Ancient Order of Hibernians’ navy blue blazer, striped blue, white, and green ties, and khaki pants will never go out of style. Our favorite outfit award goes to Michael Henlyshyn for his classic navy suit, Newport Tartan tie, and the coveted Grand Marshal sash and pin.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

