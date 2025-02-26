Buzzing Around Newport: O’Brien’s Pub Hosts Celebration to Support 69th Newport St. Patrick’s Parade

O’Brien’s Pub hosted its 13th annual fundraiser for the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade on February 23. The pub is one of the best spots to gather and watch the parade, and the crew at O’Brien’s put out a wonderful spread of appetizers and pizzas for guests to enjoy as they listened to Rhode to Dublin, toasted Grand Marshal Michael Henlyshyn, raised a glass in honor of Jack Kane, and counted down the days until the 69th Annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Henlyshyn was seated at the bar with family members Megan, Mike, and his wife, Donna. After volunteering as a parade marshal for the past 20 years, Henlyshyn said he was most excited about finally having the opportunity to watch the parade this year. When asked how he thought the marshals would manage without him, the grand marshal joked, “They’ll be trying hard, but it will be a mess!”

Tricia Donnelly and Shea Milburn were busy selling parade merchandise. Donnelly said full-zip and quarter-zip hoodies were their best sellers, but people were also stocking up on water bottles and koozies—after all, staying hydrated on the big day is important!

The hoodies feature this year’s parade logo, designed by Michael Marshall, celebrating the vocation, interests, and heritage of Grand Marshal Michael Henlyshyn. The design showcases the Irish Tree of Life and a pair of Irish Wolfhounds. The Irish Tree of Life, or Crann Bethadh, is a timeless Celtic symbol representing balance, harmony, and the cyclical nature of life—fitting for Henlyshyn, who served as the superintendent and president of Island Cemetery for many years. When the parade committee announced his selection as Grand Marshal, they described him as a man who “compassionately guided families through life’s final chapter for their loved ones.”

This year’s parade is dedicated to a 5th Ward favorite, Jack Kane. Kane entertained many a crowd in his 90 years, singing with the AOH Men’s Singers and performing solo at the LaForge Casino Restaurant. He was well represented at the event by Stephen and Jeanne Kane.

Start planning your parade day now! The festivities kick off at 11 a.m. on March 15, 2025, starting at Newport’s City Hall and proceeding through downtown before ending in 5th Ward Square.

