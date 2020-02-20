Newport resident Charlie Holder has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the RI Hospitality Association (RIHA).

Holder, who has nearly 40 years of experience working in the hospitality industry, is the current operations manager for Midtown Oyster Bar and Surf Club Newport. In 1983, he secured his first position in the restaurant industry and has since held a variety of positions from dishwashing, to bartending, managing and more.

“Charlie’s extensive experience in one of the busiest tourism destinations in the state is a wonderful asset to our Board of Directors,” said Dale J. Venturini, President/CEO, RI Hospitality Association. “I look forward to collaborating with him and his fellow Board members in 2020.”

Holder has managed some of the busiest restaurants in Newport, including OceanCliff Hotel and the Atlantic Beach Club. He spent ten years in Naples, Florida, where he held roles as a bartender at Tommy Bahamas and as a manager at Handsome Harry’s 3rd Street Bistro. He returned to Newport in 2010 where he helped restore The Pier Restaurant to its former grandeur as one of the premier waterfront dining destinations in Rhode Island.

The industry-veteran is a member of both the Newport Chamber of Commerce and the Newport Restaurant, Lodging and Tourism Association.