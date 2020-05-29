Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third degree murder in the death of George Floyd.

John Mark Harrington, the Minnesota department of public safety commissioner, announced the news of Chauvin’s arrest Friday afternoon.

Police claimed Floyd was resisting arrest and had a medical incident. However, video shows Floyd cooperating with officers moments before Chauvin murdered him by kneeling on his neck while he was handcuffed. In the span of nearly four minutes, Floyd can be heard telling police at least a dozen times that he couldn’t breathe and begging Chauvin to take his knee off his neck.

No word on the fate of other officers involved in the killing of Floyd.

Floyd’s death is being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI in Minneapolis and the Department of Justice Civil Rights division.