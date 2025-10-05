(VIDEO) Two Rhode Island Men Charged After Boston Police Car Torched in Overnight Melee

Two Rhode Island men were cuffed early Sunday after a mob torched a Boston police cruiser during a late-night “vehicle takeover” that turned violent in the South End, cops said.

The mayhem erupted around 2:12 a.m. at Massachusetts Avenue and Tremont Street, where more than 100 people had blocked traffic and were hurling fireworks, cones, and poles at police cruisers.

One cruiser went up in flames after being struck by fireworks, filling the street with smoke as some in the crowd climbed on the hood, according to police. Officers from across the city rushed to the scene to control the chaos, while Boston firefighters extinguished the blaze.

By the time the smoke cleared, the cruiser was destroyed and two suspects were in cuffs — both from Rhode Island.

Julian Bowers, 18, of Cumberland, was busted after allegedly pelting officers and a cruiser with objects, sparking a brief foot chase. He faces charges including malicious destruction of property over $1,200, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

William Cantwell, 19, of Warwick, was nabbed after cops say he repeatedly smashed a cruiser with an orange pole. During his arrest, police said they found two packages of marijuana edibles in his bag. He’s charged with assaulting a police officer, malicious destruction, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana.

Both men are set to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

Crime Scene Response and Fire Investigation units were called in to document the fiery aftermath.

