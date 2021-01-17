Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday that Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca could send studies of their COVID-19 vaccines to the feds for approval within “weeks” and that we are “weeks away, not months away” from considering the approval of new coronavirus vaccines. Fauci also said that Biden’s vaccine goals ‘can be done’ in first 100 days.

“I would imagine within a period of a week or so, or at the most, a couple of weeks — they’re going to be getting their data together and showing it to the FDA,” Fauci said on “Meet the Press.”

“And, they’re going to have to get their data and safety monitoring board to look at it to see if it is appropriate to start, you know, essentially putting the package together to get an emergency use authorization. But we’re weeks away, not months away, for sure.”

The Food and Drug Administration has already approved two vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, for emergency use. While both those approved vaccines, as well as the one being developed by AstraZeneca, require two shots spaced out weeks apart, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine needs only one.