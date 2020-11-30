The Department of Environmental Management is identifying Vickie A. Medeiros, 61, of Cumberland, as the victim in a kayaking accident November 27 in Narragansett. Regina Treweek, 56, also of Cumberland, who joined Medeiros on the outing, was treated for hypothermia at South County Hospital and released. Rough surf at the mouth of the Narrow River played a major role in Medeiros’s kayak flipping over.

At around 8:15 AM Friday, the women launched their kayaks from the Sprague Bridge area of the Narrow River and paddled downriver. Once they got past the sand spit and into the surf zone, they tried turning around and paddling back upriver. Treweek, who was ahead, turned around and saw that Medeiros’s kayak had overturned. DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement is still investigating the incident.

The Narragansett Fire Department assisted in the response, search, and rescue. The fire department transported both Medeiros and Treweek to South County Hospital where Medeiros was pronounced dead.